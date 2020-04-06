Ubisoft makes some games free starting with Rayman Legends

Ubisoft has announced that it is making some of its games free-to-play, helping entertain people who are currently staying home in quarantine. The new initiative will involve free games, trials, and more over the duration of a month with Rayman Legends headlining the new offerings. The game is now free to download and play until April 3, and it’ll soon be joined by trials and free offers for other games.

The idea behind Ubisoft’s new initiative is that you may need some entertainment to make the long days at home more bearable. What better type of entertainment than something that is free? The company is maintaining a list of its free wares, trials, and other offerings for the next month on a dedicated ‘Free’ portal found on its website here.

Rayman Legends is arguably the best known game on the Free list, but it is also joined by Might Magic Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding. As well, the company currently has multiple game trials listed, including ones for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Crew 2, Trial Rising, The Division, and Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Ubisoft says that it plans to add additional free offers and more on its Free portal in the coming days, ones that will involve games like Juse Dance and Assassin’s Creed, among others. As well, the company said that it has donated $150,000 to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief fund.

The company’s workers continue to work, only they’re doing so from home for now, according to Ubisoft. This same practice has been implemented at other game studios around the world, including Mojang, which has officially pushed the release of its upcoming Minecraft Dungeons game to late May due to the disruption caused by this change in workflow.