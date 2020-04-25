UEFA Euro 2020 postponed from PES, too

11 SHARES Share Tweet

UEFA’s Euro 2020 tournament won’t be taking place anywhere, even in a video game. Konami announced yesterday that the cancellation of the European national soccer championship means the event, its clubs, and broadcast presentation update have been delayed indefinitely from eFootball PES 2020.

“With the latest state of emergency declared in Japan, the original April 30 release date for the DLC is no longer possible,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

That said, the UEFA eEuro 2020 esports tournament will still go forward as planned. The final round was originally slated to be a live event in London in July, but it will now be contested online, as the rest of the rounds are.

UEFA, the sanctioning body for European soccer, postponed its biennial championship on March 17. The tournament will now take place in June and July of 2021. Additionally, CONMEBOL, the federation of South America, suspended this summer’s Copa Libertadores club championship on March 12. That event is still part of EA Sports’ FIFA 20 thanks to a free update delivered March 3.

Designed to make gaming accessible for people with disabilities, the Xbox Adaptive Controller includes large, customizable buttons, and easily connects to other external devices like joysticks.