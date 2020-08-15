UFC 252 live stream: How to watch Miocic vs Cormier III online

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will finally settle their long standing rivalry at UFC 252 in Las Vegas this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the highly anticipated Miocic vs Cormier III online or on TV in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia.
Miocic and Cormier first met in the octagon back in July of 2018 at UFC 226. At the time, Cormier was already the light heavyweight champion. However, he returned to the heavyweight division and delivered a first round knockout to Cormier to become a two-division UFC champion. Miocic vs Cormier II took place last year in August at UFC 241 but this time Miocic managed to gain the upper hand and regain the heavyweight title from Cormier with a fourth-round TKO.
Regardless of who ends up winning Saturday’s heavyweight title bout, this will be 41-year-old Cormier’s last fight as he announced earlier this year that he’ll retire from the sport and “ride off into the sunset” after UFC 252. UFC president Dana White has also said that the winner of the trilogy will be the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history.
Elsewhere on the card, Sean O’Malley will take on Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, Junior Dos Santos will face off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout and John Dodson and will go up against Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight bout.
Whether you’re rooting for Miocic, Cormier or just want to see how the trilogy fight between two UFC heavyweight legends plays out, we’ll show you exactly how to get a UFC 252 live stream from anywhere in the world.
UFC 252 – Where and when?
UFC 252 will be held at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 15. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How to watch UFC 252 from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 252 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch Miocic vs Cormier III.
That’s where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for a cheaper VPN?
Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch UFC 252 in the U.S.
As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025 and the network’s streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you’ll be able to watch the UFC 252 PPV in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 and this price is for both monthly and annual subscribers. For those who haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 252 PPV and an annual subscription to its streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.
How to watch ESPN+ on your TV, computer & more
If you have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Prelims at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on ESPN. However, you will need a subscription to UFC’s streaming service UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims and one to ESPN+ to watch the main card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable package to watch the Prelims on ESPN? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you can watch all the action before the Main Card online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream UFC 252 in Canada
MMA fans in Canada have plenty of options to watch this Saturday’s UFC 252 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on either UFC Fight Pass or TSN.
If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you’ve already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.
How to watch UFC 252 in the UK
Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 252 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you’re already a BT Sport subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 3am BST early Sunday morning. If this happens to be a bit too late for you don’t worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch the Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 252 on mobile via the BT Sport app and on desktop on its website.
The Early Prelims will begin at 11:30pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on BT Sport at 1am GMT.
Watch UFC 252 in Australia
In Australia, you can watch UFC 252’s Main Card on Main Event ,Fetch TV and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEST / 12pm AWST on Sunday, August 16. The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a cable package with ESPN or a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 10am AEST / 8am AWST and the Prelims at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST.
UFC 252 – The main card in full
Heavyweight Title
- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
Bantamweight
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Heavyweight
- Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Bantamweight
- John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
