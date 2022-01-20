How to Make Money in the Play-to-Earn Crypto Game by UFO Gaming

You can hunt for tokens and exchange them for real money at UFO Gaming.

Here’s what we know so far.

UFO Gaming is a play-to-win game in which you can win assets such as Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and its own token (dollar)UFO, which can be traded as a blockchain asset for investment or economic purposes.

It enables them to earn real money while playing intricately designed games.

Players in UFO Gaming can form clans, own and trade virtual land, and more, all within the Dark Metaverse, where there are games for each planet.

You can purchase exclusive virtual areas with your tokens.

You’ll need three rare geneses NFTs to form a council, or enough UFO tokens to build a territory treasury, in order to mint your own territory.

There are two different types of token systems.

The governance token will be UFO, and the second token will be UAP, which can be earned by completing in-game quests, tournaments, and our upcoming PVP battle mode.

Each game will have its own planet that will govern it.

Players will hold virtual land auctions, where players can buy their own piece of the planet and earn money by completing tasks in the game.

Land can be used to create infrastructure for a planet in the future, such as virtual NFT stores, collection galleries, weapon stores, and buysell NFTs from the game.