UK government to sell coronavirus testing kits on Amazon “within days”

It could be a “total game-changer.”
Source: Sky News
What you need to know
- The UK government may start selling coronavirus testing kits on Amazon within days.
- That’s according to Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England.
- It could tell users whether they’d had the disease, allowing them to return to work.
The UK government may start selling coronavirus testing kits on Amazon “within days”.
According to Sky News:
Millions of new coronavirus testing kits could be ready to order on Amazon in days, rather than weeks or months, according to Public Health England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously spoken of a simple test for coronavirus as a potential “total game-changer” in the battle against COVID-19.
Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, revealed on Wednesday that millions of such a test have been ordered and could be used “in the near future”.
Rather than testing for current infection, the tests would check to see whether an individual had COVID-19 antibodies, which would indicate if someone had previously had the disease. Evidence shows that you cannot catch the coronavirus twice in quick succession, and Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated in his press conferences that such a test would allow those who have been infected and fought off the illness could return to work, providing a massive boost for the economy.
The report notes that the tests look “similar to pregnancy tets”, and may be available from Amazon, or in high street stores such as Boots. Professor Peacock stated:
“Several million tests have been purchased for use. These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do.
Once they have been tested this week and the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community.”
