UK Sales Charts: Call of Duty Creates a Warzone with DOOM Eternal for Shooter Supremacy

Bang bang

The latest UK chart is in, and we’re back to a relative norm. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back atop the all formats chart, and we can probably attribute part of that resurgence to Warzone, the free-to-play add-on that now comes with every copy. Meanwhile, DOOM Eternal, which saw a strong second place debut last week, moves down a couple of spaces, swapping positions with FIFA 20.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the charts are still evident, too. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled have seen a bump in sales over the last few weeks, and now Spyro: Reignited Trilogy joins them, making for an Activision remake trifecta in the lower half of the top 10. We’re not surprised these family friendly titles are in an upswing, but they aren’t the only games on the rise. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End have all made a resurgence within the top 40.

Here’s the latest top 10 in full.