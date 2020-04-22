UK Sales Charts: Call of Duty Kicks Final Fantasy VII Remake Off the Podium

At ease, soldier

It was hardly a surprise, but Final Fantasy VII Remake dominated the physical UK chart last week. With new releases slowing down, we were expecting it to top the latest chart as well, but alas, it’s been bested by some old favourites. FIFA 20 takes the top spot this time, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in third place, meaning Cloud and the gang must settle for fourth.

It’s not the only new title on a downward trend; Resident Evil 3 has also moved lower in the top 10, now in eighth position. Still, it’s not all bad news. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been enjoying a resurgence, moving up the bestsellers each week. It’s now in fifth place, just ahead of the ever-present Grand Theft Auto V. Oh, and in case you’re wondering — The Last of Us Remastered has vanished from the chart just as quickly as it reappeared, not even landing in the top 40.

Here’s the latest top 10 in full.