UK Sales Charts: Resident Evil 3 Makes Call of Duty Its Nemesis in Fight for Number One

But you can’t stop Nemesis

Last week saw the arrival of Resident Evil 3, and it seems the UK managed to grab its fair share of physical copies despite the coronavirus lockdown. Capcom’s latest remake secures a second place debut, not quite toppling the almighty Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. However, it did knock FIFA 20 down a peg.

It’s not the only new release in the top 10. Persona 5 Royal steals fifth place, aptly enough, while DOOM Eternal falls from fourth all the way to 15th. Elsewhere, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees a surge in popularity, bringing it back up to ninth place.

Here’s the latest top 10 in full.