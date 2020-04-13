UK Sales Charts: The Last of Us Remastered Makes Surprise Return to the Top 10

Post-apocalypse comeback

A number of new PlayStation 4 releases have brought a welcome shake-up to the UK sales charts over the past couple of weeks. However, the surprise this time around is the unexpected return of one of the console’s best exclusives. The Last of Us Remastered has reentered the top 10, climbing seven places while Final Fantasy VII Remake is the only new entry for this week — coming in pole position. It sold roughly 60,000 units, half of what Final Fantasy XV managed in its first week on retail shelves. The Coronavirus will have played a large part in dwindling those numbers, however.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops a single place as it makes way for the Square Enix remake, FIFA 20 swaps positions with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Resident Evil 3 drops five places. As always, Grand Theft Auto V continues to occupy a position towards the back of the top 10 list.

Here’s the latest top 10 in full.