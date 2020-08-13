UK’s Extreme Heatwave Could Destroy iPhone Devices; Here’s What You Should Do, According to Apple

Experts warned about how dangerous the United Kingdom’s extreme heatwave–it could break iPhones during the hot temperature. According to Express U.K., iPhone users have been warned about using their devices during the warm season, and thankfully, Apple shared some advice.

Also Read: New iMac Concept Shows a Wirelessly Charged Larger iPad Pro Version with a Magic Keyboard and Backlit Keys

Maybe some British people might find the hot temperature a good thing since they can have a perfect barbecue bonding with their family and have the freedom to do outdoor activities. However, there are downsides, which include health risk, drought, and possible damages on devices, especially for those who own Apple devices.

Also Read: ‘Not Charging’ Appearing on Your Macbook on macOS Catalina? Apple Explains Why

The U.K.’s record-breaking temperature of 37ºC (98ºF) could cause severe damage to smartphone devices. This is bad news for iPhone owners who already paid $1,961 or £1 499 for a top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max or those who signed up for a 24-month contract.

To help the iPhone users prevent the issue, Apple provided the features that they should not use during the heatwave. The extreme heat could lead to permanent damage to their device’s battery.

Apple device’s components might be affected if the temperature is too hot or too cold, causing the smartphone to stutter, slow, or shut down. Apple’s support page explained that the iPhones’ battery life would be shortened if the optimal temperature range exceeds. A shortened battery life will have the users carry a battery pack if they’ll leave the house to prevent their iPhone from draining its battery.

Apple suggested that iPhone users not leave their device in direct sunlight outside, on a windowsill, or beside a mirror since the reflected sunlight could still cause the device’s temperature to rise.

The company also recommends not to leave your iPhone inside your car because it can affect your smartphone’s battery life and avoid using your iPhone. At the same time, it’s in a hot condition, such as using its GPS while inside the car, using augmented reality-app, or playing high-graphic games.

For more news updates about iPhone or other Apple products, always keep your tabs open at TechTimes.

Also Read: New Apple iOS and iPadOS 13.6.1 Finally Fixes iPhone ‘Green Tint’ Error and Auto-Delete Issue

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.