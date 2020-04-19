Uncharted collection and Journey free on PS4 as part of Sony ‘Play At Home’ initiative

Sony Interactive Entertainment is encouraging PlayStation 4 owners to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away two games: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Both PS4 games will be free to download — no PlayStation Plus required — and free to keep forever starting April 15.

The giveaway is part of Sony’s newly announced Play At Home initiative, which comprises both a way to “help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home” and a $10 million fund “to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.”

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced the Play At Home program on the PlayStation Blog on Tuesday. “During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment,” Ryan said. “At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.”

SIE’s $10 million fund for independent developers was not detailed. Ryan said that more information and how indie devs can participate will be revealed soon.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be free on PS4 from April 15 at 8 p.m. PDT through May 5 at 8 p.m. PDT. Both titles were previously available as bonuses through PlayStation Plus; the Uncharted three-game collection in January 2020, and Journey in September 2016.

