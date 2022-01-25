Uncover a hidden Instagram feature that most people aren’t aware of – make your photos stand out from the crowd.

IF YOU LIKE TO SHARE IMAGES AND VIDEOS ON INSTAGRAM, THEN THIS HACK TO IMPROVE YOUR STORIES IS FOR YOU.

Instagram is one of the most popular apps on the market, allowing users to be as creative as they want with their posts by allowing them to use a variety of features.

Users could also share image and video content for up to 24 hours after the photo app launched its Stories feature in 2016.

The feature was a hit and continues to be so, but many Instagram users are unaware that they can add filters to their Stories after they’ve taken them.

Filters can make an image or video stand out from the crowd and leave a lasting impression.

To access Stories, first open the Instagram app and then tap the “(plus)” icon at the bottom of the screen, or swipe left.

When you’re in stories, swipe up to upload an existing photo or video, or take one with Instagram’s built-in camera.

You can apply a filter after you’ve taken a picturevideo or selected one from your phone’s gallery.

You can do this by clicking on either the smiley face icon at the top of your screen or the sparkle icon right next to it.

Then, at the bottom of your screen, an array of filters will appear for you to try out before posting.

After you’ve chosen your preferred filter, hit the done button at the top of your screen.

After that, you have the option of saving the image to your phone’s gallery for later sharing or posting it right away for all of your friends to see.

