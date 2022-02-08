Under resurrected plans, pornography sites will be required to verify the age of their users.

Under resurrected plans, pornographic websites will be required to verify users’ ages.

Ministers will announce on Tuesday that pornography websites will be legally required to verify the age of their users as part of resurrected Government plans to strengthen online laws.

The government will beef up its upcoming Online Safety Bill to ensure that all platforms that publish pornographic content have “robust checks” in place to ensure users are 18 or older, in a new attempt to crackdown on underage access to adult sites.

Previously, the Bill only applied to commercial porn sites that allowed user-generated content; however, the update means that the proposed new rules now apply to all commercial porn sites.

The move, according to children’s charities, will “close one of the gaps” in the new legislation.

After years of delays, technical difficulties, and concerns about data security, ministers had to abandon earlier plans to introduce age verification on porn sites in 2019.

Sites will be able to use secure age verification technology to confirm a user has a credit card and is thus at least 18, or use a third-party service to confirm a user’s age against Government data, according to Digital Minister Chris Philp.

If sites fail to act, Ofcom, the sector’s regulator, can fine them up to 10% of their annual global turnover or block their site in the UK, with site owners potentially facing criminal charges if they do not cooperate with Ofcom.

“It is far too easy for children to gain access to pornography on the internet.”

Mr Philp believes that parents deserve to know that their children are protected online from seeing things that they should not see.

“To ensure that we achieve our goal of making the internet a safer place for children, we are now strengthening the Online Safety Bill so that it applies to all porn sites.”

To coincide with Safer Internet Day, the measures have been announced.

The measures, according to Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, will “protect children from pornography wherever it is hosted.”

“Most importantly, they’ve acted on our concerns and closed the ‘Only Fans loophole,’ which would have let some of the riskiest sites off the hook despite allowing children access to extremely harmful material,” he added.

