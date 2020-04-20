Unofficial Seinfeld Game Pitch Captures The Show’s Essence

Seinfeld’s final episode aired well over two decades ago, but it remains one of the most popular television shows in history. Its lasting pop culture presence inspired developers Jacob Janerka and Ivan Dixon to create an adventure game pitch, and it’s better than a chocolate babka.

Created as an unofficial pitch with no involvement from the show or a network, the Seinfeld Adventure introduction shows off what a classic point-and-click game would look like with Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, and Newman.

It would feature an inventory system that includes some of the show’s famous items, including Junior Mints candy and a black-and-white cookie, and Jerry’s apartment was faithfully recreated for the video. There’s even a marble rye loaf on his table, which he likely stole from an elderly woman on the streets of Manhattan.

Janerka and Dixon want to get the proper license to develop the game for real, and decided the pitch would be the best way to prove their talent.

“We want to do this the official way. However, we believe that pitching to the internet will show the demand for such a game, which will provide a better chance of this becoming a thing than us just sending a cold email,” the duo said.

Should the game become a reality, it would be fairly short–around the length of an episode of the show, with room for more episodes as DLC. The game would feature slightly modernized plot beats, including email, which was still fairly new when the show aired.

The developers encourage using the hashtag #seinfeldgame on Twitter in order to show support. If they’re given permission to move forward, they’ll next turn to funding development, yada yada yada, then a game will come out.