Until Dawn Dev Supermassive Has Been ‘Having Discussions’ About PS5’s DualSense Controller

Haptic horror

We know you’re probably tired of hearing about PlayStation 5’s recently unveiled DualSense controller, but it’s the biggest next-gen news Sony’s given us so far. We think the new pad looks and sounds excellent, and Bethesda’s Pete Hines seems infatuated with it too. Elsewhere, it seems developers are starting to imagine ways to utilise the new tech.

One such example is Supermassive Games, the studio behind beloved PS4 exclusive horror Until Dawn as well as the more recent Dark Pictures Anthology games. During an interview with GameReactor, co-founder Pete Samuels was asked about the DualSense, and it sounds like the studio is inspired by the controller’s new features.

“We’ve been having some chats about that for a little while now about how we’re going to use that,” he says, indicating the team is “already having some discussions” about how best to take advantage of features like haptic feedback. “The whole tactile thing — as much as we can transfer what you’d expect the character’s experience to be directed back to the player, I think the better attachment you feel to the characters,” Samuels teases. He also comments on the possibility of using the built-in microphone to allow players to make decisions with voice commands.

For Supermassive’s brand of narrative horror games, there’s definitely potential for some creepy use of the new controller. We certainly can’t wait to discover all the ways developers will make use of it.