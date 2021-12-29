Unwanted spam texts are filtered out using a secret iPhone trick.

If you’re sick of getting spam text messages on your iPhone, you should try this iPhone hack right away.

The helpful tip, which was shared on TikTok, makes use of the iPhone’s internal settings to help iOS users filter out unwanted texts.

The simple hack is demonstrated in a 15-second TikTok reel shared by user @scottpolderman.

The user could be seen recording himself as he stated, “here’s an iPhone trick I bet you didn’t know, number 18,” in the post, which was captioned “iPhone Trick” followed by a series of iPhone hashtags.

The camera’s point of view was then changed to screen record Polderman’s iPhone’s home screen.

He went to Settings on his device and then to Messages.

Polderman scrolled all the way down to the bottom before selecting Filter Unknown Senders.

With over 57,000 likes and 2,368 comments, the TikTok video has gone viral.

Many of the comments expressed gratitude, demonstrating the widespread nature of spam text messages.

“I really like your videos and tips,” one comment read.

Thank you so much for taking the time to fill out these forms!”

“I’m so glad I found your account! It works!” exclaimed another commenter.

While Polderman’s video was beneficial to many iOS users, it did not address Android users.

You can find a similar feature on your Android phone.

Simply go to Settings (the three-dot icon), then Caller ID and Spam.

