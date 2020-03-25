Upcoming BioWare Book Plans To Detail Secret, Canceled Games

BioWare is collaborating with Dark Horse Books to release a book commemorating the iconic studio’s first 25 years. The book will likely discuss the studio’s popular hits like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, but the most intriguing thing about the book is that it will detail secret, canceled projects. BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development releases October 13 and is available to pre-order now at Amazon for $40.

The 200-page hardcover “puts you in the room during key moments in BioWare’s history, with never-before-seen art and photos anchored by candid stories from developers past and present.” It sure sounds like this book will be a must-read for dedicated BioWare fans.

The biggest canceled BioWare project we know about is Shadow Realms, a fantasy RPG with asymmetric 4v1 multiplayer. BioWare showed the game often multiple times before canceling it in 2015. But the word “secret” implies that the book will touch on games that no one outside of BioWare knew were in development.

Though the book is currently full price at Amazon, the vast majority of books like this get fairly substantial discounts leading up to release. With Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, you’ll get the lowest price offered on Amazon up until the time your order ships.

BioWare is currently busy with two projects, the redesign of the maligned Anthem and the highly-anticipated Dragon Age 4 (aka The Dread Wolf Rises).