Upcoming content in Modern Warfare Warzone in future patches

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 brought in tons of new content and with just one month left before Season 4, here’s what players can potentially expect for the upcoming May 12 patch.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare rocked the meta once again this April 8. Between the reintroduction of Alex as an Operator and the amount of added content including new multiplayer maps, weapons and playlists, players have had plenty to keep them busy for a while.

In parallel with the controversy over contracts in Warzone, Infinity Ward added the possibility of going on a squad and added the Trios again in Season 3. Only, with already half of the Season past, what is left in the studio to keep players in suspense before the next season?

New Modern Warfare Cards

Players have been promised that two more multiplayer cards will be added in Season 3. Both are still waiting to make their debut in the game today.

The old Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer map, Hardhat, has been remastered and is due to debut on “mid-season patch” according to one of the Design Directors of Modern Warfare, Joe Cecot.

This Tuesday, May 12th therefore seems to be the long-awaited date by the players and should correspond to the speech of Cecot (given that we are just in mid season right now).

Additionally players can expect the Gunfight “Aisle 9” card to be added to the map pool during this same patch.

Promotions

New Operator?

But, where is Iskra? Iskra is the only Operator of the Season 3 roadmap to have not yet appeared in the game. bundle temporarily appeared on the game store before being removed. It is therefore possible that players will be able to discover Iskra very soon, perhaps even before this patch.

Bug fixes on Modern Warfare and Warzone

As with every patch, you should expect several fixes for both Modern Warfare and Warzone. According to Developer Trello, we can expect that some bugs will be removed in the upcoming patch (see list below). It must also be said that the April 28 patch brought its share of bugs and glitch …

Multiplayer

Fixed issue of Regiments causing the error “13-71” .

. Fixed season 3 emblems appearing with developer names.

Solving the problem of the eyes of a person who “weren’t looking where they should”.

Correction of the animation of the Operator’s watch which did not appear correctly in movement.

Warzone

Fixed a white light appearing when moving and firing with a weapon near certain locations.

Fixed the state of players who could not interact with the Team Drop Module after returning to a game.

Message deletion “revive prompt” that could appear on the model of a character while he is alive.

In addition to this content and upcoming fixes, we should also expect several changes in multiplayer playlists in addition to Double XP events where players receive a boost of total experience, their weapons and their progression in the Combat pass.

Infinity Ward has yet to announce the official list of the upcoming patch, if at all.it will be complete.