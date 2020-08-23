[Update] Gmail Cannot Attach Files, Drive Runs Error ; Google investigates Worldwide Outage

Thousands of Gmail users have reported having errors in sending emails, attaching files, and logging in to the website.

As of 12:32 a.m. ET, DownDetector received 30 complaints against Gmail. After an hour, it reached 1,800, peaking at 1,911 at 1:30 a.m. before starting to dwindle down. Based on the users’ reported issues, 61% involve attaching files, 21% have issues logging in to Gmail while 17% had problems receiving messages.

Based on the comments on the DownDetector website, the outage is being experienced worldwide. One user from Los Angeles, California said he cannot compose, attach, or send e-mails while “errors keep popping -up.” He said that he tried it again and it worked, but the first one remains on the draft.

Another user Kenya, East Africa reported that they “are not able to send emails via Gmail, especially ones with attachments.” He added that Gmail returns the email with error messages. “Please resolve it urgently,” he added.

Meanwhile, another user tweeted that the outage has “created a mess in my work life” since he needed to send reports. “At this point, I realised that “Dependency is a curse,” he added.

However, as pointed out by Engadget, not everyone is affected by the outage. Some users said they were able to report plain text emails, although when they tried attaching files, then Gmail appeared to have a slow upload process before showing the “Oops, something went wrong” error message urging users to check their network.

This is particularly disastrous as millions of people now work from home and are highly dependent on the Google network, particularly with Gmail and Google Drive. However, there are also reports that the outage is also affecting Hangouts, Blogger, GSuite, and even YouTube.

Read also: Here’s How To Disable Google Assistant If You’ve Had Enough Of It

With the persisting errors in the Google services, a GSUite status has been posted on the dashboard at 1: 29 a.m. saying: “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.” It comes with an orange button that refers to service disruption.

However, the issue seemed unresolved as shown in another status. “We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Google wrote. It also promised to resolve the problem and provide another update at 4:00 p.m. with detailed information about the issue.

As of this writing, the issue has not yet been resolved. We will provide updates once available.

Read also: Tab Groups Is The Best Update For Google Chrome In Years! Here’s How To Use It!

This is owned by Tech Times.

Written by CJ Robles