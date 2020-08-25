[Update] It’s not just you, Slack is down in Europe right now

“We’ve isolated the problems with sending messages and files to users in Europe.”

Update, August 25 (12:39 PM GMT+1): Slack is officially back.

Update, August 25 (12:21 PM GMT+1): It looks like Slack might be working again.

Messaging platform Slack says it is looking into issues with messaging and sending files in Europe this morning.

According to the Slack Status page:

Some people may be having an issue with Slack. We’re currently investigating and will have more information shortly. Thank you for your patience. Aug 25, 11:09 AM GMT+1

At 12:01 PM GTM+1 Slack stated:

We’ve isolated the problems with sending messages and files to users in Europe. We’ll be back with an update in 30 minutes.

When users in Europe try to send messages they are simply me with the following:

“Slack couldn’t send this message”

There has also been a sharp spike in reports that Slack isn’t working over on Downdetector.