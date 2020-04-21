Upgrade to an Xbox One X for only $230 in Woot’s one-day sale

Haven’t upgraded to the Xbox One X yet? This is the best time to do it. The prices right now are dropping low because we’re not too far away from an all-new generation of consoles. But who cares about those when you can get 4K gaming and 4K movies right now? Woot is offering the factory reconditioned Xbox One X console on sale for only $229.99 today, saving you $70 off the usual cost of a refurbished model; brand new consoles sell for $400 these days.

As these consoles are labeled as factory reconditioned, that means Microsoft has inspected, tested, and restored each one where necessary so that they’re in “like-new” condition. You receive a 90-day Microsoft warranty as well just in the rare case you end up being sent a console which doesn’t work properly.

This factory renewed Xbox One X console is like new and was inspected and tested directly by Microsoft to ensure it’s in proper working condition. You’ll even receive a 90-day Microsoft warranty with the purchase. $229.99 $299.99 $70 off See at Woot

The Xbox One X console features a 1TB hard drive and comes with one Xbox Wireless Controller. With the Xbox One X, your games are powered up thanks to its 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and 8-core Custom AMD CPU. It even works as a 4K Blu-ray player as well as a streaming device so you can start binge-watching shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more all in 4K. If you miss out on today’s deal, be sure to check out this guide to the best Xbox deals for more ways to save on a console.

Once your new Xbox has been ordered, you’ll want to look into getting Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can score both services at a $5 discount. At just $15 per month, you’d gain access to online multiplayer modes in most Xbox games, along with free game downloads every month and the ability to play over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games whenever you’d like. You can also choose to purchase either Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live Gold separately at $9.99 each per month.

Shipping at Woot is $6 per order, or free for those who login with an Amazon Prime account. You can start a free 30-day trial today to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Prime Video, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

