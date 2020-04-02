Upgrade to Samsung’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV and save $200 today

If you’re ready to make the leap to a larger TV, today’s deal on the Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (RU8000) is not to be overlooked. BuyDig has this latest 8 Series model on sale for $699, although you won’t see that price until you reach the final checkout page. That saves you just over $200 off its price otherwise. Today’s sale marks one of the lowest prices it’s ever reached, though it won’t stick around for long. Shipping is free.

Screen Saver Samsung 65-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV (RU8000)

Samsung’s 65-inch RU8000 Smart TV is equipped with a powerful 4K UHD processor, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and the ability to stream services like Netflix and Disney+. Today’s sale price only shows once you reach checkout. $699.00 $899.00 $200 off See at BuyDig

Samsung’s RU8000 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features a stunning 64.5-inch LED-backlit LCD panel, along with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity so you can connect it to your home’s Internet and access apps and streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and more. Having a smart TV like this is great as you won’t need to purchase a separate streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It just has similar functionality built-in.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Along with Motion Rate 240 technology, this TV also includes support for HDR formats such as HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR, as well as features like screen mirroring from your other devices like your phone or tablet. It also has four HDMI inputs, two USB ports, Dolby Digital Plus, and voice control functionality with Bixby, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

This smart TV includes both digital and analog tuners, making it a fantastic choice for those looking to rid their lives of their cable company. Connect an antenna and you’ll be able to watch live TV channels in your area for free. With the right antenna, you could watch in HD or 4K without worrying about a monthly bill. You could score a model like the Mohu Curve 50 4K-ready Antenna and consider it your final bill when it comes to paying for live TV.