Upset life and death at the time of Covid-19

In France, the government has announced new measures to limit the spread of the virus during funeral rites: no more than 20 people at the funeral, possibility of postponement for up to 6 months … Elsewhere, it is the traditional death vigil that is disturbed.

What are the rites to reinvent in our upset lives? In this show, it will also be about inventiveness and saving humor.

Like every Friday, at the end of the broadcast, we offer a relaxation session with the Dr Adrian Chaboche, doctor, psychotherapist and hypnotherapist, co-founder of Vitruvian center in Paris.