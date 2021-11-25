Users are being targeted by cryptocurrency miners, who hack them in 22 seconds, prompting a Google alert about cloud accounts.

Cryptocurrency miners target users and hack them in 22 seconds, according to reports. GOOGLE has issued an urgent warning about Cloud accounts.

The company’s cybersecurity action team released its first threat horizon report, which detailed the hack.

Google’s cloud service is an off-site storage system that advises customers on how to handle their data and files.

Google stated in its report, “The goal of the report is to provide actionable intelligence that enables organizations to ensure their cloud environments are best protected against ever-evolving threats.”

“The Google Cybersecurity Action Team will provide threat horizon scanning, trend tracking, and Early Warning announcements about emerging threats requiring immediate action in this and future threat intelligence reports.”

According to the report, “86% of the compromised Google Cloud instances were used to perform cryptocurrency mining, a cloud resource-intensive for-profit activity,” with cryptocurrency mining software being downloaded in the majority of cases within 22 seconds of the account being compromised.

According to Google, attackers exploited weak customer security or vulnerable third-party software in three-quarters of cloud hacks.

Two-factor authentication is one of the security recommendations Google makes to its cloud customers.

On top of a standard user name and password, two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security.

Users should also sign up for Google’s work safer security program.

Other threats mentioned in the report include Russian state hackers attempting to steal users’ passwords by warning them that they have been targeted by government-backed attackers, North Korean hackers posing as Samsung job recruiters, and ransomware attacks using heavy encryption.

According to Google, APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, a Russian government-backed hacking group, targeted 12,000 Gmail accounts in a mass phishing attempt.

“We believe that government-backed attackers may be trying to trick you to get your account password,” the attackers wrote in an email to account holders.

Google said it had blocked all of the phishing emails in the attack, which targeted the United Kingdom, the United States, and India, and that no users’ personal information had been compromised.

Meanwhile, a North Korean-backed hacking group posed as Samsung recruiters and sent fake job offers to employees of South Korean information security firms, according to the company.

After that, victims were directed to a malicious link to malware stored in Google Drive, which has since been blocked.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https