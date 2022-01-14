Users of Facebook could be fined £50 each for ‘illegal’ data harvesting.

Users of Facebook could be fined up to £50 each for ‘illegal’ data harvesting.

If Facebook loses a legal battle alleging that it exploited people’s data, users could be paid around £50 each.

Mark Zuckerberg’s tech behemoth Meta could be forced to pay £2.3 billion in damages to 44 million Facebook users in the United Kingdom.

Anyone who visited the website at least once between 2015 and 2019 would be eligible for the payment.

The case is being led by law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, who claims that the firm’s terms and conditions are “unfair.”

She claims that the corporation abused its power, forcing Britons to accept its terms.

According to reports, this allowed Facebook to profit billions of dollars from user data while receiving nothing in return.

The academic is bringing the matter to the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s attention.

“Facebook became the only social network in the UK where you could be sure to connect with friends and family in one place in the 17 years since it was created,” she said.

“However, Facebook had a dark side: it exploited its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons, giving it the power to exploit their personal data.”

“I’m filing this lawsuit in order to recover billions of pounds in damages for the 44 million Britons whose data was misused by Facebook.”

Her lawsuit against Meta is the first of its kind in the UK.

Facebook is accused of collecting data both inside and outside its platform, using an advertising tool that allows other websites to track how users interact with their sites.

“People can use our service for free,” Meta said in response.

“They choose our services because we provide value and they have meaningful control over what information they share and with whom on Meta’s platforms.”

“We’ve put a lot of effort into developing tools that enable them to do so.”

