Users of Gmail and Outlook are advised to delete a threatening message posing as an Amazon message.

The warning was issued after a phishing email was sent out claiming that customers’ online accounts had been frozen pending further action.

The note appears to have come from an official Amazon web address, according to an image first shared by The Express.

The user’s Amazon account, as well as “all pending orders,” has been locked, according to the scam email.

“We took this action because the billing information you provided did not match the information on file with the card issuer,” it says.

The Amazon user is then asked to confirm their billing name, address, and phone number via email.

“If we are unable to complete the verification process within 3 days, all pending orders will be cancelled,” it continues.

The program [sic]will be canceled.”

“A phishing email appears to be from a reputable source, but it is actually sent by an outside party attempting to gain access to your personal information by convincing you to open an attachment containing malware or click on a link that redirects to a potentially dangerous website,” according to Amazon.

Customers are advised not to open “any attachments or click any links from suspicious emails or text messages,” according to the online retailer.

“Requests to update payment information that are not linked to an Amazon order you placed or an Amazon service you subscribed to may appear in suspicious or fraudulent emails, text messages, or webpages not from Amazon.com,” they add.

Last week, customers were warned about a refund scam in which hackers pose as employees.

That came after an elderly couple from Louisiana reportedly lost (dollar)60,000 of their savings to an internet scammer.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the couple was contacted online by an alleged Amazon agent who claimed they had been hacked.

“The hacker was able to gain access to their bank account and transfer $60,000 from their savings account to their checking account,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until the second time that they realized what had happened, and they alerted their bank.”

According to reports, the hacker claimed to have sent the wrong amount of money, prompting the couple to mail money to the agent.

The individual then pleaded with the vulnerable couple, threatening to fire them if the alleged error was not corrected – and demanded that they deposit the money right away.

Finally, they received a bogus arrest warrant via email from Louisiana State Police, accusing them of money laundering.

Chief Broussard issued a warning to shoppers as a result…

