Users of Google and Apple devices should be aware of an important warning about how to keep their phones safe when installing new apps.

To keep their data private, people should be aware of the following things when downloading new apps.

Some apps ask you to check off a list of permissions that the developers believe are required for the app to run when you first download it.

Checking all of them, however, might not be in your best interests.

You’d be surprised how many apps have access to your camera, microphone, location, and contacts, to name a few – and some of them have “always-on” access that gives them access to all of that information and more.

You can see which apps on your phone have these permissions.

On Android, go to app settings and tap permissions, whereas on iOS, go to privacy settings and select a category such as photos, microphone, or camera.

Almost every app now has Facebook integration instead of requiring you to create an account or use your email address.

While this may work with some apps that require access to your social network, it’s best to avoid connecting your Facebook to third-party services if you want to keep your personal information private.

Third-party sites will have access to not only your profile photo and any public information you’ve shared on your account, but also your contacts, likes, and other information, and will be able to send you targeted content soon.

It’s also a security risk: if you only connect your Facebook to a few accounts, a hacker only needs to crack your Facebook password to gain access to all of your secondary accounts.

Some apps may request your private contact list, allowing you to give out other people’s contact information.

If a friend is anti-social media or other apps but you are, you are essentially giving away your friend’s phone number, email address, and home address to that app without their consent.

Even scarier, you frequently grant an app permission to change or add contacts to your address book in order to enable a feature.

Some apps may contain malware in their downloads, which sends malicious code to the user’s smartphone.

PDF editors and photo editing software frequently contain suspicious content, resulting in the installation of more than just a harmless app.

Flashlight apps and QR code scanners are two other apps that users should avoid downloading because their phones already have these features built in.

