Users of Google Maps have discovered a mysterious monolith deep in the Mexican desert, which has spooked viewers.

A mysterious monolith deep in the Mexican desert has been discovered by users of Google Maps.

The colossal narrow obelisk has left viewers spooked and perplexed.

Reverse_Baptism was the first to notice it, posting a screenshot of the monument to the “Google Maps Oddities” subreddit.

“In the middle of the Mexican desert, I discovered this strange monument,” he wrote.

“It’s not marked on Google Maps, and I only found it using this one street view photo.”

“It’s far away from anything, and I have no idea what it’s for; a quick Google search yielded nothing, and I can’t find any other photos.”

Other social media users have since chimed in with their opinions, with some comparing it to the Washington Monument.

“Weird,” said one user.

Perhaps a member of a family died there, and the monument was erected in their honor.”

“It’s like the Washington Monument, but c**p,” one person commented.

“This is the moment in Washington.”

“That’s like that strange metallic sculpture they found out in the desert last year in Arizona or wherever,” a third said.

“The sculpture vanished after it made national news.”

Another Isle of Wight resident, Tom Dunford, told Infosurhoy that the structure was 10 feet tall and “really reflective.”

He thought the monolith was “someone’s practical joke,” but it had caused quite a stir among locals who flocked to the beach to see it.

It came after similar enigmatic pillars were discovered in Utah and California, in the United States.

The latest eerie monolith in San Luis Obispo County was discovered on top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California, by locals.

Wildlife officials discovered a similar strange structure in Red Rock Desert, Utah, two weeks ago, but it has since been removed.

A similar monolith discovered on a Romanian hillside mysteriously vanished shortly after.

On November 26, a 13-foot “alien” monolith was discovered on Batca Doamnei Hill in Piatra Neamt, but it quickly vanished.