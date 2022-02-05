Users of Google Maps should try this brilliant hack to make it easier to use on the go.

Users of Google Maps should try a brilliant trick that makes it easier to use while on the go.

IF YOU USE Google Maps on a regular basis, you should be aware of this handy tip that will improve your experience.

Google Maps has a handy little trick that allows you to zoom in and out more smoothly.

According to Google, over one billion people use Google Maps every month around the world.

Despite its widespread popularity, many users are only familiar with a small portion of Google Maps’ capabilities.

Zooming in with only one finger is one of these features.

When zooming in and out on Google Maps, most people use their two fingers to pinch in and out, but this can be inconvenient (and even dangerous) if you’re riding a bike or walking your dog.

The one-finger zoom feature can be especially useful in navigating the streets during these times.

The hack has been around for a while, and it was even made public in 2013 in a 10-second YouTube video that has since received over 100,000 views, but many users are still unaware of it.

Here’s how to get to the simple tool.

The method is extremely simple: first, open your Google Maps application.

Then, with one finger, double-tap the map screen and drag vertically without lifting your finger off the screen.

When you do so, a zoom slider effect appears.

The map zooms in as you move your finger up, and out as you move your finger down.

This method is not only more flexible than pinching, but it is also more precise.

It’s also worth noting that the zoom effect will begin in the center of the screen, rather than where your finger has tapped.

