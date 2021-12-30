A ‘bright yellow’ bug has been reported in Windows 11 that can cause color issues on your screen.

A ‘bright yellow’ bug has been reported in Windows 11, which can cause color issues on your screen.

IF YOU’VE NOTICED A CHANGE IN THE COLOR OF YOUR COMPUTER, YOU’RE NOT ALONE.

Microsoft is currently looking into a display issue with Windows 11.

According to Google, the bug could cause issues with white colors, turning them into “bright yellow” or other hues instead.

Microsoft claims to be working on a solution and anticipates releasing an update in late January.

Fortunately, only a small number of people appear to be affected by the bug.

It occurs after installing Windows 11 and using certain image editing software.

Colors appear to be misrepresented on some HDR displays.

Only those running Windows 11 version 21H2 appear to be affected.

“This issue occurs when certain color-rendering Win32 APIs return unexpected information or errors under certain conditions,” according to the full Microsoft bug report.

“Not all color profile management programs are impacted, and color profile options available in the Windows 11 Settings page, such as Microsoft Color Control Panel, should work normally.”

In October 2021, Microsoft released Windows 11, its most recent PC operating system, as a free upgrade.

It is a replacement for Windows 10, with new features and a cleaner appearance.

The new interface is inspired by macOS and includes a Smart Menu.

There’s also a new Start button and a Taskbar in the middle of the screen.

Microsoft will work with Amazon to bring Android apps to the platform, which will be a major selling point.

Google also confirmed that some of its smartphones are unable to contact emergency services due to a software bug.

