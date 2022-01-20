Users report issues accessing the website and app on Reddit around the world.

Users report issues accessing the website and app on Reddit all over the world.

REDDIT appears to be down for many users all over the world.

Disgruntled Reddit users have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

The cause of the site’s problems is currently unknown.

It could be a Reddit issue or a problem with the devices people are using to try to access it.

At 3:21 p.m. ET (8:21 p.m. GMT), Downdetector reported problems.

On Twitter, people have expressed their displeasure.

“Is Reddit down? I can’t breathe,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Reddit is the most broken app,” one user said.

Reddit seems to be down every couple of days.

Reddit, fix your s***.”

According to Downdetector, thousands of people reported issues with Reddit around 3 p.m. ET.

The website was blamed for more than half of the reported problems.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.