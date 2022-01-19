Using a genius Google trick, you can use the best iPhone feature on your Android.

Your Android phone has a handy feature for sharing photos and videos quickly.

It’s called Nearby Share, and anyone with an iPhone will recognize it.

That’s because Nearby Share is Google’s take on Apple’s popular AirDrop feature.

AirDrop was introduced in iOS 7 as a way to send files to nearby devices quickly.

It worked on both iPhone and Mac, and Apple fans quickly adopted it as their preferred method of file transfer.

AirDrop’s speed and simplicity have made it a long-time favorite, and Android users have been clamoring for a replacement ever since.

In June 2020, Google, thankfully, launched its own Nearby Share.

It allows you to send media to Android phones in your immediate vicinity in a matter of seconds.

We’ve put together a quick tutorial on how to send files or links to other Android devices using Nearby Share.

To begin, make sure you’re running Android 6.0 or later; otherwise, the app will not work.

Next, ensure that Bluetooth and Location are both enabled.

Toggle Nearby Share to On in Settings andgt; Google andgt; Devices And Sharing andgt; Nearby Share.

To share a file with someone, first open it and then tap Share.

It could be represented by a symbol consisting of two lines connecting three dots.

Hold your phone next to a friend’s device and tap Nearby.

Now go to Looking For Nearby Devices and select your device.

Tap Done when the content has been sent.

A notification will appear if you are receiving content from someone.

By tapping the notification, make sure your device is visible.

It’s possible that you’ll be prompted to enable Nearby Share, Bluetooth, or Location.

Then tap Accept to receive the content.

You can also choose who has access to your content.

Using your finger, swipe down from the top of your screen.

Then, on the Nearby Share screen, select one of three options.

If you select Everyone, anyone nearby can try to share files with you while your screen is on and unlocked.

Choose Contacts to limit this to only contacts, and Hidden to only make your device visible if you choose to do so on a case-by-case basis.

Accepting files from strangers should be avoided at all costs; you should always decline unsolicited media or links.

