Using an iPhone hack, you can listen in on any conversation that takes place behind closed doors.

If someone has left their iPhone in the room, be aware that they may be spying on you.

All the snooper needs are Bluetooth headphones like AirPods to listen in on private conversations through walls.

User Dalilamouhib revealed the hack on TikTok, saying she was “amazed” at how it could be used to secretly listen in on partners and friends.

“Through your AirPods, you can hear everything, everything,” she tells her 99.7k followers.

“You leave your phone in a room, walk into another room, and you can clearly hear what’s going on in the room where your phone is.”

“And they’re completely unaware of it.”

The shady move is carried out by abusing the iPhone’s hard of hearing feature.

You can find it by tapping the plus sign next to Hearing in the Control Centre.

The user then needs to slide down to open the control center and select the hearing icon.

After that, they can turn on Live Listen and leave the phone in a room while listening to everything the phone hears through their headphones.

Spying on people is, of course, not recommended.

It will only work as far as the Bluetooth connection allows, but even with doors closed, it could be used from several rooms away.

An orange microphone icon will appear on the top left of the iPhone screen if you believe someone is trying it on.

More than three million people have viewed Dalilamouhib’s video.

“Despite the many other obvious ‘uses’ it may have,” Tom Peet of the Repair Outlet explained, “the feature is designed to assist those who are hard of hearing so that they can place their phone near a noise source and hear it even from a distance, say for a lecture at university.”

