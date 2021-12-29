Using this data trick, I caught my boyfriend cheating on Snapchat.

Using this Snapchat data trick, I caught my boyfriend cheating on me.

TIKTOK users are promoting a Snapchat ‘trick’ to catch cheaters, but it’s not something you should try at home.

A new TikTok trend claims to be able to help people find out if their partners are cheating on them via Snapchat, but it could have legal ramifications.

@jalyssab_, a TikTok user, shared the ‘hack,’ claiming that it was how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Jalyssa, who claims “there are a lot of professional manipulators and cheaters out here,” basically suggests that people illegally hack into their partner’s device to retrieve all of their passcodes in the 57-second long reel.

After obtaining those passcodes, Jalyssa explained that people could log into their partner’s Snapchat account and download their Snap activity and history.

The activity report on Snapchat shows who a user has Snapchatted as well as the times and dates.

Jalyssa continued to describe her experience with her partner’s infidelity, claiming that she confirmed her suspicions by checking his browser history and emails.

Since its debut, the TikTok reel has received over 27,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“My stomach started hurting because I just KNOW I’m gonna find what I’ve been looking for,” one user wrote, with several others agreeing in the comments below.

One user went on to say that social media has ruined dating, while another countered by saying that “cheaters have ruined dating.”

As TikTok’s popularity has grown, so has the number of hack videos of catching cheaters, with several accounts dedicated to identifying anonymous people who have been caught in the act or overheard bragging about their infidelity.

The trend has even caught on with celebrities.

After suspecting the passenger next to him of cheating on his wife, Olympic diver Tyler Downs recorded himself on a plane.

“Whose ever husband this is…,” Downs wrote in his post.

“I’m reading his texts and he’s cheating on you,” has so far received over 2.2 million likes.

