Valorant developers talked about possible problems during the beta test shooter | Valorant

Valorant Executive Producer Anna Donlon said that during the beta test of the shooter, users may encounter a number of problems. In a new developer blog, she noted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Riot Games did not manage to complete internal testing.

The creators of Valorant initially focused on connection stability for all players and the absence of a big difference in ping. According to Donlon, this idea can be poorly implemented in beta, because the coronavirus pandemic did not allow to complete work on the servers.

Anna Donlon: “To equip the infrastructure that we talked about, it takes a lot of movement between countries to deliver servers. And it became a problem because of the coronavirus pandemic. The same goes for testing the game – in this we rely on our partners. For us, quality, hardware compatibility and performance are our top priorities. Since our partners are also forced to work from home, the process slowed down somewhat. Because of this, something in the game may not work as it should, and we will not be able to respond to it quite quickly. ”

Executive producer Valorant added that while the Riot Games servers are not ready for high loads, access to the closed test will be limited. New players will be launched gradually.

Anna Donlon: “Given the current circumstances, during the beta test there may be slightly more problems than at the same stage in other projects. This is a dress rehearsal for us, so we want Valorant to try out as many players from different parts of the world as possible. But you can’t rush into this. “We will be distributing access to the shooter gradually in order to test the capabilities of the servers, but we will not let everyone into the game right away until we make sure that we can handle the load.”

Donlon also warned beta testers about possible bugs that might not fix right away. At the same time, she said that the creators of the shooter are ready to work with the audience to constantly improve the game.

At the moment, developers are confident that they will be able to release the full version of Valorant in the summer of 2020, as promised earlier. It’s too early to talk about the release, because the team constantly has to solve new problems.

Valorant beta test will begin on April 7 at 15:00 Moscow time. Only owners of access, which were issued on April 3 for viewing the corresponding streams, can play the shooter. Distribution will continue with the start of testing.

