Valorant developers talked about possible problems during the beta test shooter | Valorant

Valorant Executive Producer Anna Donlon said that during the beta test of the shooter, users may encounter a number of problems. In a new developer blog, she noted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Riot Games did not manage to complete internal testing.
The creators of Valorant initially focused on connection stability for all players and the absence of a big difference in ping. According to Donlon, this idea can be poorly implemented in beta, because the coronavirus pandemic did not allow to complete work on the servers.
Executive producer Valorant added that while the Riot Games servers are not ready for high loads, access to the closed test will be limited. New players will be launched gradually.
Donlon also warned beta testers about possible bugs that might not fix right away. At the same time, she said that the creators of the shooter are ready to work with the audience to constantly improve the game.
At the moment, developers are confident that they will be able to release the full version of Valorant in the summer of 2020, as promised earlier. It’s too early to talk about the release, because the team constantly has to solve new problems.
Valorant beta test will begin on April 7 at 15:00 Moscow time. Only owners of access, which were issued on April 3 for viewing the corresponding streams, can play the shooter. Distribution will continue with the start of testing.