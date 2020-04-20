Valorant guide: How to play as Breach

Breach is one of the best Agents in Valorant when it comes to shutting down a small area. He thrives in corridors and hallways, where his abilities like Fault Lines and Rolling Thunder can shut down the entire area. He’s also excellent at retaking sites, or entering new areas thanks to his Aftershock, and Flashpoint abilities. But because these abilities have to be used through walls, he also takes a lot of map knowledge to fully utilize.

Here are all of Breach’s abilities along with a few tips on how to use them best.

Equip a Fusion Charge. Fire the charge to set a slow-activating burst through a wall. The bust does heavy damage to anyone caught in the area.

Tips:

Equip a blinding charge. Fire the charge to set a fast-acting burst through a wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.

Tips:

Equip a seismic blast. Hold Fire to increase the distance. Release to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone in a line up to the zone.

Tips:

Equip a seismic charge. Fire to send a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Tips:

