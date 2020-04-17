Valorant guide: How to play as Cypher

Cypher is one of Valorant’s Sentinel Agents, making him great at controlling certain areas of the map. Cypher is all about his gadgets and setting traps. He can place his Trapwire on a door and catch an enemy, or use his Spycam to keep tabs on areas he can’t see. With his Ultimate, Cypher can even find the locations of everyone on the enemy team, by scanning a nearby dead body.

To help you get the most of Cypher’s gadgets and where to set his traps, here are all his abilities and a few tips on how to use them.

Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap is not destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. Can be picked up.

Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press USE to detonate it, or hold ACTIVATE to detonate all.

Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left click while in camera to fire a tracking dart. Recharges when picked up or killed.

Extract information from the corpse of an enemy, revealing the location of their living allies.

