Valorant guide: How to play as Omen

Omen is one of Valorant’s most difficult characters to learn. He’s part of the Controller category of Agents, which means he has several ways of setting his team up for fights. While some of these tactics, like his Dark Cover smoke ability or his Paranoia — which temporarily blinds enemies — can make any fight easier, his other abilities are more complicated. Both his Ultimate and his Shadow Walk let him teleport to new places, putting Omen right in the middle of the action.

Here are all of Omen’s high-risk high-reward abilities and how to get the most out of them.

Related

Send out an Ethereal shadow in a straight line, Nearsighting (read: blinding) anyone it touches.

Tips:

Related

After a delay, dematerialize and teleport a short distance.

Tips:

Cast out a stealthed ethereal orb that bursts into an obscuring sphere of shadow at its final location. Can be charged to increase distance.

Tips:

Related

Select anywhere on the map to teleport and reform. When arriving, appear as a Shade, that will go back to your original location if killed. Once the teleport is complete, become Incorporeal for a short time.

Tips:

Alienware Aurora R8