Valorant guide: How to play as Phoenix

Phoenix is a Duelist, so he’s often the Agent leading the charge for his team. He can blind the enemy team, and can create a wall of fire to discourage the enemy from coming close. If things go badly, his fire abilities can even heal him. Phoenix also has an Ultimate that can give him a second life to let him try some extra dangerous plays.

Here are all of Phoenix’s abilities and a few tips on how to use them best.

Related

Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left click.

Tips:

Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left click curves it left, right click curves it right.

Tips:

Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies, and heals you.

Tips:

Related

Mark your current location. If you die during this ability’s duration, or when this ability’s duration expires, you’ll be reborn at the marked location with full health.

Tips:

Alienware Aurora R8