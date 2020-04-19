Valorant guide: How to play as Raze

Raze is all about explosions and that makes her one of Valorant’s most dangerous characters to go up against. With her rocket launcher Ultimate ability, her grenades and her satchel charges, she’s always got a way to blow up whatever’s in her path. She even brings along a little robot helper that’s basically a bomb on wheels.

Here are all of Raze’s abilities and the best ways to use them.

Equip a Boom Bot. Fire will deploy the bot, causing it to travel in a straight line on the ground, bouncing off walls. The Boom Bot will lock on to any enemies in its frontal cone and chase them, exploding for heavy damage if it reaches them.

Tips:

Instantly throw a Blast Pack that will stick to surfaces. Re-Use the ability after deployment to detonate, damaging and moving anything hit.

Tips:

Equip a cluster grenade. Fire to throw the grenade, which does damage and creates sub-munitions, each doing damage to anyone in their range.

Tips:

Equip a rocket launcher. Fire shoots a rocket that does massive area damage on contact with anything.

Tips:

