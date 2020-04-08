Valorant guide: How to play as Sage

Sage is a Sentinel Agent who excels at healing her team and controlling nearby areas of the map. Her Healing Orb can help keep her and her allies healthy, while her Resurrection ultimate can bring an unfortunate teammate back to life. She also has a wall that can block off areas of the map and entire entrances, as well as a slowing field that can reduce the movement speed of anyone in it to a crawl.

Here are all of Sage’s abilities and a few tricks on how to use each one.

Related

Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

Tips:

Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed and make noise when moving.

Tips:

Related

Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

Tips:

Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health.

Tips:

Alienware Aurora R8