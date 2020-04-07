Valorant guide: What to buy with Creds during the Buy Phase

Learning Valorant’s economy is one of the most important pieces to understanding the game. At the beginning of every round there’s a Buy Phase where you can purchase various items using in-game money, called Creds, that you earned during the previous rounds.

There are all kinds of factors that go into deciding what you should buy at any given time. To help you make sense of the game’s economy we’ve put together answers for a few basic questions about how Creds and buying works in Valorant.

Every action Valorant gives you a set amount of Creds. If your team wins a round, everyone will get 3,000 Creds, while losing a round gets everyone 1,900. After two losses in a row, the team gets an additional 500 Creds for that round, and for three losses in a row, there’s a bonus of 1000 Creds for that round. So basically, if you lose four rounds in a row, everyone in the team will get 2,900 for the last round (which is the maximum for a single round).

Individuals can also earn Creds by getting kills (at 200 Creds per kill). If you plant the bomb, you’ll earn 300 Creds. Creds are awarded at the beginning of each round, right before the Buy Phase.

Related

You can buy weapons, armor, and abilities during the Buy Phase. Weaker weapons cost less than stronger weapons, naturally. Armor comes in two amounts: 25 Armor (for 400 Creds) and 50 Armor (for 1000 Creds). Ability costs vary based on the character.

You can also buy items for teammates if they request them during the Buy Phase (by right clicking the item) then you can buy it for them with the “Buy” button on the left side of the screen near their name. If you want to request an item from a teammate, just right click it.

No, you should probably not buy items during every Buy Phase. The point of buying things is to help you win a round and you should think about how each purchase gets you closer to that goal. While it may sound counter intuitive to go into a round without a gun or some armor, sometimes it’s worth potentially sacrificing one round to have a better chance at winning the next one.

The first thing to look at is your team’s total Creds. If your team has plenty — enough to buy armor, and abilities, as well as guns — then you and your team should buy. For instance, it’s the third round of a match, and your team won the first two, then you should buy rifles and armor, because the other team likely doesn’t have enough money for those items yet and you’ll have a huge advantage.

If only one person on the team has enough Creds to buy, then you probably shouldn’t. It’s possible one player could carry your team off the back of just a rifle, but it’s unlikely especially if the other team has a full buy with rifles and armor. And if you lose, everyone on the team is going to be worse off for the next round, when most of the team would have enough Creds to buy, but now one player’s too poor to buy a gun.

Instead, it’s better to wait until everyone on the team has enough Creds for a full buy. This way you can go into the round with the same weapons the opponents have and if you win, you might reset their economy, so that they have to save next round just like your team saved the previous round.

With those basic rules in mind there are certain times when you can change things up. For instance, when things are looking dire and your Creds are low, your team might decide to go for a “Force Buy.” This means that you’re buying things with the knowledge that your loadout won’t be complete. Most players in a Force Buy will only have SMGs or 25 armor. And if a team that Force Buys loses, they’re definitely going to be poor next round, but it might help catch the other team off-guard if they expected to face off against pistols instead. You could also do a “Partial Buy,” where one or two people buy cheap guns, with the knowledge that even if you lose they’ll have enough to buy again next round.

Any time you survive a round, you’ll keep the weapons you ended the round with — so if someone drops a better weapon, grab it before the round ends. If you die, you won’t have anything but the basic pistol, regardless of whether your team wins or loses. Abilities will carry over from round to round if you don’t use them, and any Armor that doesn’t get destroyed will go with you to the next round (again, if you survive).

The scoreboard will give you a live look at your team’s Creds. You can also see how many Creds the enemy team starts a round with, but you won’t get a live update as they spend it. That means you know what they could buy, not what they actually bought. All this is information that you could keep track of in your head if you wanted to, but putting it on the scoreboard removes an unnecessary complication.

This number will update as you spend, so you always know how this round’s buys will affect next round’s economy.

You can sell any item you bought during a particular buy phase with no penalty. This is useful if you buy the wrong thing, or if your team changes strategies and you realize you need one weapon or ability instead of another.