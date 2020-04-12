Valorant overview: How to play as Sova

Sova is an Initiator personality so he’s excellent at setting up battles. His capacities enable him to obtain his group a little bit of extra info so they recognize exactly what they’re up against. His trademark capability is Recon Bolt, which enables him to locate opponent placements, making Sova strong on both Attack and Defense. Even if his scan turns up empty, you can still utilize it to limit the adversary’s area.

While he excels at scouting, Sova’s got plenty of other capabilities that make him strong, below’s a consider each one and also a few ideas on exactly how to use them.

Associated

Fire an explosive screw that emits a harmful pulse of static energy upon impact.

Tips:

Deploy a pilotable drone that can terminate a dart that will certainly Reveal enemies who are hit.

Tips:

Fire a bolt that releases a finder emitter. The sonar pings mark neighboring adversaries, causing them to be exposed. Can be destroyed.

Tips:

Related

Fire up to three fatal energy blasts that spear across the map. Each hit adversary takes heavy damage and also is marked.

Tips:

Alienware Aurora R8