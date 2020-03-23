Valve Index VR sets are in short supply, but more units go on sale Monday

The Valve Index VR system has been in short supply since its launch last summer, but the manufacturer said in a tweet that more units will be available starting Monday morning. That’s good news for Half-Life fans, who are eagerly anticipating Half-Life: Alyx on March 23. You’ll need to purchase the $999 setup through the Steam storefront. Sales will begin at 10 a.m. PDT.

Fans can note their interest in the Index, as with any other item on the marketplace, by adding it to their Steam wishlist. Those who have already done so may have received a message from Valve, which notes that the units will likely sell out on Monday as well. According to that message, any additional orders will be fulfilled “over the coming months.”

In our review of the Index, Polygon called Valve’s system the best VR experience around, but also noted that it’s a bit finicky and “an uneasy mixture of all the good and bad aspects of modern VR.” Thanks to its innovative Knuckles devices, the system offers best-in-class motion controls. Valve developed Half-Life: Alyx specifically with these controllers in mind, so it will be interesting to see how they compare to other solutions like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive.