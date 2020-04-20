VanMoof’s less expensive S3 and X3 e-bikes leak

Images and details of VanMoof’s new S3 and X3 e-bikes have leaked ahead of the April 21st announcement. The company’s third-generation electric bikes have been overhauled with new brakes, a new saddle, improved electronic shifting, and an updated front-hub motor. But the biggest news might be the price: $1,998 / €1,998 for either the full-sized S3 or compact X3.

For reference, that new price is $500 to $1,000-plus cheaper than the Dutch company’s previous generations of electrics. VanMoof credits the lower price to a mastery of its supply chain and the number of bikes the company now sells. Unfortunately, VanMoof isn’t offering a trade-in option for older bikes as it did in the past.

VanMoof says the new S3 and X3, available in either “light” or “dark” colors, are “an upgrade to the S2 & X2 in every way,” without offering detailed specs. What we know so far stems from codes sent to so-called “friends of VanMoof” allowing them to reserve the bikes ahead of time. The landing page (which I’ve seen via a number of codes floating around private Facebook groups, Reddit, etc.) offers four big clues on what’s to come:

Anyone ordering from the VanMoof reservation page will receive their bike “weeks – possibly months” before the general public. That’s important because VanMoof was so overwhelmed by S2 and X2 orders at launch that they created a four-month backlog. VanMoof says the S3 and X3 are already in production and “ready to meet even higher demand.”

Reservations can be confirmed or changed on April 22nd if what’s announced on the 21st doesn’t meet buyer expectations. I have a funny feeling they won’t be disappointed.