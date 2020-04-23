Vergecast: Apple’s new iPhone SE, OnePlus 8 Pro review, and Verizon buys BlueJeans

Apple had a few surprises for us this week: a new version of the fan-favorite iPhone SE and the early availability of its Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro.

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast, The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller discuss what parts the SE is using from other iPhones, what the price means for the smartphone market, and how the camera will lean on Apple’s software.

In the second half of the show, Dieter discusses his review of the OnePlus 8 Pro and how it got an 8.5 out of 10 score from The Verge. Is OnePlus now taking on Samsung?

There’s a lot more in between all of that — like why Verizon is buying videoconferencing software BlueJeans, how Apple is tweaking MacBook software to extend its battery lifespan, and Paul’s weekly segment “More hertz than you can handle, old man” — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week:

The Vergecast