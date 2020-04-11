Vergecast: Quibi’s launch week, Asus laptop reviews, and Sony’s PS5 controller

Consistent topics The Vergecast has covered in the past couple of months have been laptops and Quibi. This week is no different; however, this is finally the week when the mobile-only streaming service Quibi was released to the public and the first time we welcome The Verge’s new laptop reviewer Monica Chin on the show.

There’s been a lot of laptop reviews on The Verge lately, so Nilay, Dieter, and Paul talk to Monica about which computers stand out in speed, battery life, and price. (Links below for the laptops discussed.)

In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander returns to The Vergecast after covering Quibi for months to give us her first impressions of the app and how it ranks among the many opponents in the streaming wars.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that — like the reveal of Sony’s all-new PS5 “DualSense” controller and Paul’s weekly segment “PoP the stack” — so listen through the show here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week:

