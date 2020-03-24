Verizon is giving 15GB of extra data to customers amid coronavirus crisis

It is also offering free international calling to CDC level 3 countries.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Verizon is giving 15GB of high-speed data to all its wireless consumer and small business customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
- It is also waiving overage charges and late fees for customers financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
- To support people working from home, Verizon has also rolled out an affordable internet option for new low-income customers.
Verizon today announced a slew of measures to help Americans during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The big red carrier is adding 15GB of 4G LTE data for all wireless consumers, as well as small business customers at no additional charge. In addition to existing customers, new customers will also be able to take advantage of this additional data from March 25 through April 30.
You will be able to use the 15GB of additional data on your smartphone, hotspot, or other connected devices. In addition to standalone or shared data plans, standalone metered and unlimited Jetpack plans will also get the data boost.
Ronan Dunne, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement:
We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time. With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.
Verizon has also decided to waive late fees and overage charges for residential and small business customers affected by COVID-19. Additionally, it has come up with a discount program on Fios broadband plans for new low-income customers and waived service charges for existing customers part of the Lifeline discount program.
Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Unlike other major U.S. carriers, however, Verizon isn’t doing away with data caps for its mobile customers. As noted by The Verge, the carrier is recommending its customers who are not on unlimited wireless plans to connect to Wi-Fi spots whenever available. In case you are on a plan with a data cap, you will have to contact Verizon to waive the incurred overage fees.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Exynos review, one month later: As good as it gets
Samsung gets a lot right with the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20, but it still isn’t quite on the same level as what Qualcomm is offering this year. But does that make the global variant of the Galaxy S20 a bad phone? Let’s find out.
These retailers are offering curbside pickup in the U.S.
As the effects of Coronavirus continue to spread and disrupt daily life, your shopping routine might be looking a lot different than it usually does. Here are the retailers that are offering curbside pickup in the U.S. so you can still get your favorite things while practicing social distancing!
Spectrum internet and TV services are down across the U.S.
Are you a Spectrum customer working from home? You might have noticed some issues with your internet and TV. Don’t worry, you aren’t alone.
Coronavirus keeping you at home? Relax with these lighthearted PS4 games
When you are overloaded with the stresses of the world, grab your favorite lighthearted game and escape for a little while. Here are a few you might want to try.
Leave a Reply