Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW: No pro, mmWave exclusive [UPDATE]

OnePlus 8 5G UW will be available in multiple configurations from multiple different places – but only ONE will have full access to all sorts of 5G. Most versions will have access to low and mid-band 5G, while the special unique Verzion OnePlus 8 will have access to mmWave 5G. So depending on where you get your OnePlus device, it’ll have differing amounts of access to 5G – so be careful!

If you’re buying a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro from Amazon or from OnePlus dot com, you’ll get a device with an X55 5G modem. That modem has support for sub-6 5G connectivity, both low and mid-band coverage, worldwide. That’s the more general everyone-uses-it sort of 5G connectivity.

If you get the Verizon OnePlus 8 5G UW, you’re getting a device that has the low, mid, and high-band coverage in one device. That’s all sub-6 and mmWave 5G, all in one device. There is currently no such coverage in a OnePlus 8 Pro device, only the non-pro from Verizon.

This version of the device looks basically the same as the standard OnePlus 8, but it has a Verizon-branded 5G logo on its back. Also, in the right conditions, it’ll go very fast.

Here’s the first 5G speed test on the new @OnePlus_USA 8 5G UW on @Verizon. Shot on a warm pre-shelter-at-home day in Hoboken, NJ. #LeadwithSpeed #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/PzitKomTh8

— George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) April 14, 2020

For more information on pricing of most versions of the device, head to our full OnePlus 8 pricing release feature. The short version is that the OnePlus 8 will come in two versions, one for $700, the other for $800. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in two configurations as well, one for $900, the other for $1000 (listed as $999, more than likely).

UPDATE: Verizon’s version of the device is available in Onyx Black and Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver. These devices will be available for order from Verizon starting on April 29, 2020, for $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail).

The OnePlus 8 will also be available directly from T-Mobile USA, and will be released from OnePlus online and on Amazon on the 29th of April, 2020. Take a peek at the timeline of OnePlus links below to see our big OnePlus 8 Pro review and stick around for more, too!