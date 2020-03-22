Verizon’s latest Samsung Galaxy S10 deals could get one in your hands for free!

There is never any reason why you should be paying the full price for a new smartphone. There’s always a deal to be had, whether it involves buying the device out-right or making monthly payments on it. Take the latest Samsung Galaxy S10 deal at Verizon for example. The phone drops to just $20 per month with a new line of service, saving you $11 off its usual monthly cost in the process.

Meanwhile, another Samsung Galaxy deal at Verizon can score you the Galaxy S10 entirely free! This BOGO offer is activated when you purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S20 along with it and add a line to any Unlimited plan.

Destiny’s Calling Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung's Galaxy S10 drops to just $20 per month with a new line of service. Meanwhile, if you choose to pick up the new Galaxy S20, you can score a free Galaxy S10 with its purchase while adding a new line on any Unlimited plan.

Verizon is also offering a $150 prepaid Mastercard for each device if you’re switching to an Unlimited plan from another carrier. After purchasing the Galaxy S10 with monthly payments, visit Verizon’s Digital Rebates Center and enter promo code SPRING150 along with the requested information to complete the offer. Your prepaid Mastercard should arrive within 8 weeks. Verizon also offers a free month of YouTube TV when you buy a new phone on an Unlimited plan.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 features an immersive 6.1-inch Cinematic Infinity Display that is absolutely gorgeous, so much so that we called it the best-ever display in our in-depth review. Inside, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, and has up to 512GB of storage. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3,400mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare feature, and exceptional triple rear camera setup. It’s hard to beat a deal like this on a phone this good.

We previously reviewed the S10, calling it “the best-ever Galaxy S” and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you’d like to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 before buying, this Everything You Need To Know guide is pretty helpful, too.

